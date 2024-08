Rodney Anonymous of Dead Milkmen will release his first solo EP on October 1. It will be called Tales From The FrankenCartridge and will include six tracks, including "psychic mom," "dry bones speak," "this ghastly noise," and "The King of Clown's Ass Kentucky." The tracks are expected to be industrial/electronic influenced. Rodney has previously released material with 7th Victim (with Janet Bresslar) and Burn Witch Burn.