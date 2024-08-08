Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers sign to Mom + Pop, share video for “Dull” ft. Softcult

by Em Moore
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have announced that they have signed to Mom + Pop and will be releasing a deluxe version of their 2023 album I Love You called I Love You Too. The band has released a video (directed by Michelle Pitiris) for their new song “Dull” which features Softcult. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will be playing a handful of US shows this fall. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 26
|Mercury Lounge
|New York City, NY
|Sep 29
|Ohana Music Festival
|Dana Point, CA
|Oct 01
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA