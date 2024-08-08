Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers sign to Mom + Pop, share video for “Dull” ft. Softcult

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
by

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have announced that they have signed to Mom + Pop and will be releasing a deluxe version of their 2023 album I Love You called I Love You Too. The band has released a video (directed by Michelle Pitiris) for their new song “Dull” which features Softcult. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will be playing a handful of US shows this fall. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 26Mercury LoungeNew York City, NY
Sep 29Ohana Music FestivalDana Point, CA
Oct 01The EchoLos Angeles, CA