Posted by 6 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile

Bangin on the Rock fest has announced the majority of its 2024 lineup. Bands banging on the rock this year include Jesus Piece, The Chisel, Never Ending Game, Gel, MsPaint, and a lot more.

The whole shindig goes down September 27 and 28 in Little Rock, Arkansas. You can see the details below.