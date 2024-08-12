KEN Mode have announced North American tour dates for this October to celebrate their 25th anniversary of being a band. HIDE will be joining them on all dates. KEN Mode are currently touring Europe and will be touring Western Canada in September. The band released their album VOID in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 04
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 05
|Reggies
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 06
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 07
|Westside Bowl (Downstairs)
|Youngstown, OH
|Oct 08
|Atlas Brew Works
|Washington, DC
|Oct 10
|TV Eye
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 11
|Milk Boy
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 12
|Middle East (Upstairs)
|Cambridge, MA
|Oct 13
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|Oct 14
|Dominion Tavern
|Ottawa, ON
|Oct 15
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 16
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Oct 17
|Black Circle
|Indianapolis, IN
|Oct 18
|Barrel Society
|Princeton, IL