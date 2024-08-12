KEN Mode / HIDE (US and Canada)

KEN Mode have announced North American tour dates for this October to celebrate their 25th anniversary of being a band. HIDE will be joining them on all dates. KEN Mode are currently touring Europe and will be touring Western Canada in September. The band released their album VOID in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 047th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN
Oct 05ReggiesChicago, IL
Oct 06SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Oct 07Westside Bowl (Downstairs)Youngstown, OH
Oct 08Atlas Brew WorksWashington, DC
Oct 10TV EyeBrooklyn, NY
Oct 11Milk BoyPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 12Middle East (Upstairs)Cambridge, MA
Oct 13Turbo HausMontreal, QC
Oct 14Dominion TavernOttawa, ON
Oct 15The GarrisonToronto, ON
Oct 16Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Oct 17Black CircleIndianapolis, IN
Oct 18Barrel SocietyPrinceton, IL