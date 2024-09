5 hours ago by John Gentile

Jarrett Dougherty of Screaming Females has a launched a new project called 34 Trolley. The project is a post-punk/funk based group that finds Doughtery collaborating with a revolving cast of musicians. The debut EP is self-titled and features contributions from Britney KLuna of Catbite, Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females, Cristian Adams, and Victor Vieira-Branco. You can hear the lead single below.