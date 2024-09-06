Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Joyce Manor have announced shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Never Hungover Again. Algernon Cadwallader will be joining them on all dates. Joyce Manor released 40 oz. to Fresno in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Dec 02
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA
|w/Algernon Cadwallader, Toys That Kill, Smoking Data Guns
|Dec 05
|Palladium
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Algernon Cadwallader, Train Breaks Down, Slippers
|Dec 08
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Algernon Cadwallader, The Ergs
|Dec 09
|Royale
|Boston, MA
|w/Algernon Cadwallader, The Ergs
|Dec 11
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL
|w/Algernon Cadwallader