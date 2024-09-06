Joyce Manor announce ‘Never Hungover Again’ 10th anniversary shows (US)

Joyce Manor have announced shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Never Hungover Again. Algernon Cadwallader will be joining them on all dates. Joyce Manor released 40 oz. to Fresno in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Dec 02House of BluesAnaheim, CAw/Algernon Cadwallader, Toys That Kill, Smoking Data Guns
Dec 05PalladiumLos Angeles, CAw/Algernon Cadwallader, Train Breaks Down, Slippers
Dec 08Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NYw/Algernon Cadwallader, The Ergs
Dec 09RoyaleBoston, MAw/Algernon Cadwallader, The Ergs
Dec 11Concord Music HallChicago, ILw/Algernon Cadwallader