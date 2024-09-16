Jesse Michaels to give tours of Punk Rock Museum

Following tours by many other punk rock luminaries, Jesse Michaels will be giving tours at the Punk rock Museum. Jesse's stint runs October 11 through 14 and you can reserve a spot now. He says the he "will be telling personal stories, sharing some history, stretching the truth a little and settling some scores once and for all (jk about last part). My intention is to deliver more than is asked for and leave everybody feeling like they connected with my little corner of punk history in an intimate and memorable way."