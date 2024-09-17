Thirdface announce new album, share “Meander”

by Em Moore
Thirdface have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Ministerial Cafeteria and will be out on November 1 via Exploding In Sound Records. The band has also released a new song called “Meander”. Thirdface will be touring the US with Chat Pile in late November and released their album Do It With A Smile in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Ministerial Cafeteria Tracklist
Mantras
Meander
Midian
Sour
Pure Touch
DOV
Bankroll
Stalkwalk
Beneviolent
Artifact of Darkness
Trap Revealed
Purify