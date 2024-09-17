Thirdface announce new album, share “Meander”

Thirdface
by

Thirdface have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Ministerial Cafeteria and will be out on November 1 via Exploding In Sound Records. The band has also released a new song called “Meander”. Thirdface will be touring the US with Chat Pile in late November and released their album Do It With A Smile in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Ministerial Cafeteria Tracklist

Mantras

Meander

Midian

Sour

Pure Touch

DOV

Bankroll

Stalkwalk

Beneviolent

Artifact of Darkness

Trap Revealed

Purify