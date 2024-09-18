You can get smacked around by a dominatrix at Nofx's Riot Fest show if that's your thing

Nofx are bringing a dominatrix with them to riot Fest. The band is playing three gigs at Douglas park on September 20-22. In the VIP area, dominatrix Athena Fatale will be there offering a variety of services including pretty gnarly looking massages, spankings, being lashed by a cat-o-nine-tails, getting some sort of clamps snapped on to your nipples, cracking eggs on your head for some reason, and according to the band's video, even whipping you in the dick, if that's your thing. You can see the promo video below.