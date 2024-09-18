Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers have released a video for their new song “Please Me” which features The Linda Lindas. The video was directed by @sheisaphrodite. The song is off their upcoming deluxe version of their 2023 album I Love You called I Love You Too which will be out on September 20 via Mom + Pop. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will be playing a handful of shows across the US starting later this month. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryYou can get smacked around by a dominatrix at Nofx's Riot Fest show if that's your thing
Next StoryCopyrights release new single
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers: "Please Me" (ft. The Linda Lindas)
The Linda Lindas: "No Obligation"
Linda Lindas and Weird Al release new song
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers sign to Mom + Pop, share video for "Dull" ft. Softcult
Linda Lindas to release new album
Green Day announce North American and European tour dates, release "Look Ma, No Brains!" video
Green Day announce 2024 tour, play new song during Las Vegas club show
Paramore announce 'This Is Why' remix album
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers: "I Used To Be Fun"
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers announce debut LP, release "Never Saw It Coming" video