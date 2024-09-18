Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers have released a video for their new song “Please Me” which features The Linda Lindas. The video was directed by @sheisaphrodite. The song is off their upcoming deluxe version of their 2023 album I Love You called I Love You Too which will be out on September 20 via Mom + Pop. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will be playing a handful of shows across the US starting later this month. Check out the video below.