Respire announce rescheduled US tour

After cancelling their fall US tour back in August due to visa issues Respire have announced rescheduled dates. The shows will take place in November and will include stops at Dilly Dally Fest in Philly along with one Toronto show. Respire released their album Hiraeth earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
11/14Moosup, CTMoosup American Legion
11/15Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts / Dilly Dally Fest
11/16Pittsburgh, PAHippo House
11/17Toronto, ONSt-Stephen-in-the-Fields Church