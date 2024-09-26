After cancelling their fall US tour back in August due to visa issues Respire have announced rescheduled dates. The shows will take place in November and will include stops at Dilly Dally Fest in Philly along with one Toronto show. Respire released their album Hiraeth earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|11/14
|Moosup, CT
|Moosup American Legion
|11/15
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts / Dilly Dally Fest
|11/16
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Hippo House
|11/17
|Toronto, ON
|St-Stephen-in-the-Fields Church