4 hours ago by Em Moore

London, UK-based post-hardcore band Ritual Error have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Dial In The Ghost and will be out on November 8 via TNS Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Life Is A Contact Sport” which was directed by Richard Mukuze. Ritual Error released their single “Good Conscience In Three Stages” in 2023 and released their Demo in 2022. Check out the video below.