Membrains to play Party in Jabba's palace with Mean Jeans and Blank Chrome on Nov 10 in Philly!

November 10 will be the party of the year because it is PARTY IN JABBA'S PALACE!

Pop punk champions Mean Jeans will be ripping it up and celebrating their new record Blasted . it is gonna be a blast!

And on top of that, Philly punk rock slammers Blank chrome will be tearing it up with high speed riffage!

And now… Philly punkers Membrains are joining the party! Membrains are a new band that take the ripping power of the Heartbreakers, throw in a little Lou Reed style cynicism, and juice it up with a modern sheen. This band whips!

The party is November 10 in Philly at Philamoca. Get tickets here!