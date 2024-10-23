Koyo have released a video for their new song “I Might Not Get Through All of This”. The video was directed and edited by Lee Williams and features additional footage by Matt Fevrier. The song is off their upcoming EP Mile A Minute which will be out on November 12 via Pure Noise Records. Koyo will be touring the US with The Story So Far starting in November and released their album Would You Miss It? in 2023. Check out the video below.
