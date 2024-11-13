Armor For Sleep have announced a tour of the US to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album What To Do When You Are Dead . Boys Night Out and Hellogoodbye will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on November 15. Armor For Sleep released their album The Rain Museum in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 06
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock Club
|Mar 07
|Philadelphia, PA
|TLA
|Mar 08
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw
|Mar 09
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Preserving
|Mar 11
|Cleveland, OH
|The Roxy
|Mar 12
|Columbus, OH
|The Bluestone
|Mar 13
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|Mar 14
|Detroit, MI
|St. Andrew’s Hall
|Mar 16
|Minneapolis, MN
|Varsity Theater
|Mar 17
|Des Moines, IA
|Wooly’s
|Mar 19
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|Mar 20
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex
|Mar 22
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|Mar 23
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne Theater
|Mar 25
|Roseville, CA
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Mar 26
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|Mar 27
|Mesa, AZ
|Crescent Ballroom
|Mar 29
|Dallas, TX
|Echo
|Mar 30
|San Antonio, TX
|Vibes Event Center
|Apr 01
|Atlanta, CA
|The Masquerade
|Apr 02
|Orlando, FL
|Beacham
|Apr 03
|Greensboro, NC
|Hangar 1819
|Apr 04
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Apr 05
|Montclair, NJ
|The Wellmont Theater
|Apr 06
|Albany, NY
|Empire Live