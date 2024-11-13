Armor For Sleep announce 'What To Do When You Are Dead' 20th anniversary tour (US)

Armor For Sleep announce 'What To Do When You Are Dead' 20th anniversary tour (US)
by Tours

Armor For Sleep have announced a tour of the US to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album What To Do When You Are Dead . Boys Night Out and Hellogoodbye will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on November 15. Armor For Sleep released their album The Rain Museum in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 06Boston, MAParadise Rock Club
Mar 07Philadelphia, PATLA
Mar 08Brooklyn, NYWarsaw
Mar 09Pittsburgh, PAPreserving
Mar 11Cleveland, OHThe Roxy
Mar 12Columbus, OHThe Bluestone
Mar 13Chicago, ILHouse of Blues
Mar 14Detroit, MISt. Andrew’s Hall
Mar 16Minneapolis, MNVarsity Theater
Mar 17Des Moines, IAWooly’s
Mar 19Denver, COSummit
Mar 20Salt Lake City, UTThe Complex
Mar 22Seattle, WAThe Crocodile
Mar 23Portland, ORHawthorne Theater
Mar 25Roseville, CAGoldfield Trading Post
Mar 26Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues
Mar 27Mesa, AZCrescent Ballroom
Mar 29Dallas, TXEcho
Mar 30San Antonio, TXVibes Event Center
Apr 01Atlanta, CAThe Masquerade
Apr 02Orlando, FLBeacham
Apr 03Greensboro, NCHangar 1819
Apr 04Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstage
Apr 05Montclair, NJThe Wellmont Theater
Apr 06Albany, NYEmpire Live