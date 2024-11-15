Producer Danny Peykoff to release drama based on Rancid's 'Wolves' LP

A new indie drama based on Rancid's …And out come the wolves album is in the works. Produced by Danny Peykoff, the multi-episode drama stars Orlando Norman, Spence Moore II, Heidi Grace Engerman and Cassady McClincy Zhang. As per Peykoff, "Set against the East Bay punk music scene in the mid 1990s, Wolves is a story of grit and dreams in a world of violence and desperation. Norman, Moore, Engerman and Zhang play a tight-knit group of high school friends vying to escape the blighted city in which they live. Getting away isn’t so easy, however, when the streets are full of metaphorical predators and prophets at every turn and the story, following the teens, will ask who manages to get away and who will be devoured when the wolves come out to hunt."

The series is written by Peykoff and Jason and Jamie Neese. The Neese brothers previously worked on Umbrella Academy and Cruel Summer. Filming has not yet strated, but we will keep you updated.