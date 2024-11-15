Myanmar punks Cacerolazo release debut album amid military dictatorship

Myanmar's Cacerolazo have released a new album. It's called The Sound of Anger and Dissent and it's out today. As per the band, "Myanmar’s military seized power from the democratically elected government on 1 February 2021. The protest movement demanding the army return to its barracks was quickly crushed, with conflict spreading across the country as the resistance took arms to defend itself and fight back against the regime’s violence and destruction."

Notably, the band was the first punk band to perform in Myanmar adfter the military regime took over the country. However, the performance was a rushed 10-minute set that took place before non-citizen members of the band wer eforced to leave the country. You can hear the new LP below.