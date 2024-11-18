Ieper Hardcore Fest has announced it lineup for 2025. Demonstration of Power, Denied, Despize, Everything Ends, Fentanyl, Impunity, Killing Me Softly, Kaonashi, Morser, Pain of Truth, School Drugs, Shooting Daggers, Spaced, Stand Still, and Terminal Sleep will be playing the festival. Ieper Hardcore Fest will take place at JOC Ieper in Ieper, Belgium on July 4-6.
Previous StoryNavel Gazing for November 17, 2024
Spaced, Kaonashi, Shooting Daggers, more to play Ieper Hardcore Fest 2025
Counterparts / Pain of Truth / Malevolence / Foreign Hands (North America)
Thursday, Pool Kids, L.S. Dunes, more to play Coheed and Cambria's 2025 S.S. Neverender cruise
Kaonashi / Omerta / Blind Equation (US)
Fentanyl (mems Spiritual Cramp, SPY, World Peace) release new song, "Silver Hour"
Kaonashi: “C.A.S.E.Y”
Kaonashi: "Straycations"
Protest the Hero announce 'Volition' 10th anniversary tour (US and Canada)
Spaced announce US tour
Kaonashi announce new EP, share "Passing Through the Hourglass" video