5 hours ago by Em Moore

Kansas City-based hardcore punk band Spine have released a video for their new song “Spine Crew”. The video was directed by Ryan Njenga. The song features guest vocals from David Chavez, Ian Kopp, Taylor Pardes, Juan Pardo, and Aaron Rhodes. The song is available via Convulse Records along with a remixed version of the track by Luxury Spec Soundsystem. Spine released their album Raíces in 2023. Check out the video and remix below.