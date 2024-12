7 hours ago by John Gentile

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and… Sting, perhaps ironically, of The Police have released a new single. It's called "Another part of me" and finds Snoop rapping over Sting playing the riff from "Message in a bottle" while Dre produces. The track is from the upcoming Missionary album, expected out next Friday. The LP is the first Snoop album produced entirely by Dr. Dre since the iconic Doggystyle album. You can hear the tune below.