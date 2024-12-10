Zeta have released a video for their new song “Steps” which features guest vocals from Anthony Green. The video was created by Gabriel Duque. The song is off their upcoming album Was It Medicine To You? which will be out on January 9 via Born Losers Records. Zeta will be touring the US starting in January and will be playing a handful of shows with RX Bandits in March. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|1/9
|Charleston, SC
|Charleston Pour House - Deck Stage
|1/10
|Charlotte, NC
|Snug Harbor
|1/13
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|1/15
|Amityville, NY
|AMH
|1/16
|Philadelphia, PA
|Foto Club
|1/17
|Rochester, NY
|BugJar
|1/18
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Smiling Moose
|1/19
|Lakewood, OH
|Mahall's
|1/22
|Savannah, GA
|The Sentient Bean
|1/23
|Tampa, FL
|Skatepark of Tampa
|1/24
|Cape Coral, FL
|Nice Guys
|1/25
|Miami, FL
|Gramps
|1/26
|Orlando, FL
|Will's Pub
|3/13
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Asbury Lanes (w/ RX BANDITS)
|3/14
|Brooklyn, NY
|Music Hall of Williamsburg (w/ RX BANDITS)
|3/15
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock Club (w/ RX BANDITS)