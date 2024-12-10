Zeta: “Steps” (ft. Anthony Green)

Zeta have released a video for their new song “Steps” which features guest vocals from Anthony Green. The video was created by Gabriel Duque. The song is off their upcoming album Was It Medicine To You? which will be out on January 9 via Born Losers Records. Zeta will be touring the US starting in January and will be playing a handful of shows with RX Bandits in March. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
1/9Charleston, SCCharleston Pour House - Deck Stage
1/10Charlotte, NCSnug Harbor
1/13Richmond, VARichmond Music Hall
1/15Amityville, NYAMH
1/16Philadelphia, PAFoto Club
1/17Rochester, NYBugJar
1/18Pittsburgh, PASmiling Moose
1/19Lakewood, OHMahall's
1/22Savannah, GAThe Sentient Bean
1/23Tampa, FLSkatepark of Tampa
1/24Cape Coral, FLNice Guys
1/25Miami, FLGramps
1/26Orlando, FLWill's Pub
3/13Asbury Park, NJAsbury Lanes (w/ RX BANDITS)
3/14Brooklyn, NYMusic Hall of Williamsburg (w/ RX BANDITS)
3/15Boston, MAParadise Rock Club (w/ RX BANDITS)