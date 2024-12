3 hours ago by Em Moore

Superheaven have released a new song called “Numb To What Is Real”. The song is off their recently released two-song single along with “Long Gone” which was released in November. The visualizer for the song was created by Joe Kane. The band will be releasing a new album in 2025 and are currently touring the US with The Story So Far. The band released their album Ours Is Chrome in 2015. Check out the video below.