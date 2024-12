14 hours ago by Em Moore

Bridge The Gap have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Gainsayer and will be out in spring 2025 via Double Helix Records, SBAM Records, and Pee Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “In The Throes” which was directed by Gearly Beloved. Bridge The Gap released their album Secret Kombinations in 2023. Check out the video below.