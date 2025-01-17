Split Chain have released a video for their new song “I’m Not Dying To Be Here”. The video was directed and edited by Zak Pinchin. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now via Epitaph Records. Split Chain are currently touring North America supporting Silverstein and Thursday. Check out the video below.
Split Chain: "I'm Not Dying To Be Here"
