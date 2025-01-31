Quebec-based music festival Festivoix has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Billy Talent, Bad Religion, Simple Plan, Out Lady Peace, Unwritten Law, Taxi Girls, Birds of Prrrey, Pulley, Bigwig, and 50 Shades of Punk Rock are among the bands announced. Festivoix will take place from June 26 to July 6 in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. See the lineup below.
