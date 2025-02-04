Toronto-based hardcore punk festival More Reality has announced its lineup for this year.

Merauder, Angel Du$t, Narrow Head, Skourge, Jessis World (Jae from Boy Harsher x King Woman (back to back DJ set), Restraining Order, Glitterer, Seed of Pain, Stigmatism, Hello Mary, Mary Jane Dunphe, 9 Million, BIB, Dominate, dear evangeline, Pluto’s Kiss, Dazy, Purest Form, Terminator, The Sissy Boys, Best Wishes, Canaries, Inversion, So Perfect, and Kings Command are among those playing the festival.

More Reality will take place on April 3-6 at 1978 Dundas St West in Toronto, Ontario. Check out the full lineup below.