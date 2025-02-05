Chelsea Wolfe, PUP, Hold Steady, Pool Kids, more on 'Good Music to Lift Los Angeles' benefit comp

Good Music has announced a compilation album that will support ongoing wildfire recovery efforts in Los Angeles. The album is called Good Music To Lift Los Angeles and will be available on Bandcamp on February 7 for 24 hours only. The album features 90 tracks including songs by Chelsea Wolfe, cumgirl8, Death Cab For Cutie, FIDLAR, Gustaf, HEALTH, The Hold Steady, Manchester Orchestra, Militarie Gun, The New Pornographers, Pool Kids, PUP (who took to Instagram to say that their song is a previously unreleased demo called "Boring!"), R.E.M., Soccer Mommy, Spiritual Cramp, and TV on the Radio. The artwork was created by Cleon Peterson.

All proceeds from the album will be donated to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the LA Food Bank. February 7 is a Bandcamp Friday and will see Bandcamp donating its share of profits from everything sold on the platform to MusiCares. See the list of participating artists below.

GOOD MUSIC TO LIFT UP LOS ANGELES List of participating artists

Alycia Lang

Animal Collective

Annie DiRusso

The Armed

BEL

Blondshell

brotherkenzie

Cassandra Jenkins

Centro-matic feat. Jason Isbell and Sadler Vaden

Chelsea Wolfe

Chris Cohen

Cold War Kids

Courtney Barnett

cumgirl8

Cunningham Bird

Dawes

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service

The Dip

Dirty Projectors & s t a r g a z e

Dr. Dog

Eggy

Faye Webster

FIDLAR

Flock of Dimes

Friko

George Alice

Gustaf

HEALTH

The Heavy Heavy

Hippo Campus

The Hold Steady

Hotline TNT

Hurray for the Riff Raff

I’m With Her

Interpol

iRo

James Henry Jr.

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Jeff Tweedy

Josh Ritter

K.Flay

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

LA LOM

Lala Lala

Little Dragon

Local Natives

Lucius

Mac DeMarco’s “Piece of the Fuck”

Madi Diaz

Manchester Orchestra

The Midnight

Miki Ratsula

Militarie Gun

Miya Folick

MJ Lenderman

Modest Mouse

Momma

Mudhoney

My Morning Jacket

Neal Francis

Neko Case

The New Pornographers

Nick Thune

Pachyman

Perfume Genius

Pool Kids

Porches

PUP

Real Estate

R.E.M.

Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners

Ricky Montgomery

RY X

Shannon Lay

Silversun Pickups

Soccer Mommy

Soul Asylum

Spiritual Cramp

Sycco

SYML

Tenacious D

Theo Katzman

This Is Lorelei

Toro Y Moi

Tunde Adebimpe

TV on the Radio

Ty Segall

The War on Drugs

Water From Your Eyes

Watkins Family Hour (feat. Gaby Moreno)