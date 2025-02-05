Chelsea Wolfe, PUP, Hold Steady, Pool Kids, more on 'Good Music to Lift Los Angeles' benefit comp

Good Music has announced a compilation album that will support ongoing wildfire recovery efforts in Los Angeles. The album is called Good Music To Lift Los Angeles and will be available on Bandcamp on February 7 for 24 hours only. The album features 90 tracks including songs by Chelsea Wolfe, cumgirl8, Death Cab For Cutie, FIDLAR, Gustaf, HEALTH, The Hold Steady, Manchester Orchestra, Militarie Gun, The New Pornographers, Pool Kids, PUP (who took to Instagram to say that their song is a previously unreleased demo called "Boring!"), R.E.M., Soccer Mommy, Spiritual Cramp, and TV on the Radio. The artwork was created by Cleon Peterson.
All proceeds from the album will be donated to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the LA Food Bank. February 7 is a Bandcamp Friday and will see Bandcamp donating its share of profits from everything sold on the platform to MusiCares. See the list of participating artists below.
GOOD MUSIC TO LIFT UP LOS ANGELES List of participating artists
Alycia Lang
Animal Collective
Annie DiRusso
The Armed
BEL
Blondshell
brotherkenzie
Cassandra Jenkins
Centro-matic feat. Jason Isbell and Sadler Vaden
Chelsea Wolfe
Chris Cohen
Cold War Kids
Courtney Barnett
cumgirl8
Cunningham Bird
Dawes
Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service
The Dip
Dirty Projectors & s t a r g a z e
Dr. Dog
Eggy
Faye Webster
FIDLAR
Flock of Dimes
Friko
George Alice
Gustaf
HEALTH
The Heavy Heavy
Hippo Campus
The Hold Steady
Hotline TNT
Hurray for the Riff Raff
I’m With Her
Interpol
iRo
James Henry Jr.
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Jeff Tweedy
Josh Ritter
K.Flay
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
LA LOM
Lala Lala
Little Dragon
Local Natives
Lucius
Mac DeMarco’s “Piece of the Fuck”
Madi Diaz
Manchester Orchestra
The Midnight
Miki Ratsula
Militarie Gun
Miya Folick
MJ Lenderman
Modest Mouse
Momma
Mudhoney
My Morning Jacket
Neal Francis
Neko Case
The New Pornographers
Nick Thune
Pachyman
Perfume Genius
Pool Kids
Porches
PUP
Real Estate
R.E.M.
Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners
Ricky Montgomery
RY X
Shannon Lay
Silversun Pickups
Soccer Mommy
Soul Asylum
Spiritual Cramp
Sycco
SYML
Tenacious D
Theo Katzman
This Is Lorelei
Toro Y Moi
Tunde Adebimpe
TV on the Radio
Ty Segall
The War on Drugs
Water From Your Eyes
Watkins Family Hour (feat. Gaby Moreno)