Chelsea Wolfe, PUP, Hold Steady, Pool Kids, more on 'Good Music to Lift Los Angeles' benefit comp

Good Music has announced a compilation album that will support ongoing wildfire recovery efforts in Los Angeles. The album is called Good Music To Lift Los Angeles and will be available on Bandcamp on February 7 for 24 hours only. The album features 90 tracks including songs by Chelsea Wolfe, cumgirl8, Death Cab For Cutie, FIDLAR, Gustaf, HEALTH, The Hold Steady, Manchester Orchestra, Militarie Gun, The New Pornographers, Pool Kids, PUP (who took to Instagram to say that their song is a previously unreleased demo called "Boring!"), R.E.M., Soccer Mommy, Spiritual Cramp, and TV on the Radio. The artwork was created by Cleon Peterson.

All proceeds from the album will be donated to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the LA Food Bank. February 7 is a Bandcamp Friday and will see Bandcamp donating its share of profits from everything sold on the platform to MusiCares. See the list of participating artists below.