Worriers / Future Teens / Mint Green (US and Canada)

Worriers
by Tours

Worriers has announced tour dates for this May. Future Teens and Mint Green will be joining them on all dates, unless otherwise noted. The tour will take place around the US with a stop in Toronto before culminating with performances by Worriers and Future Teens at Pouzza Fest in Montreal. Worriers released their albums Warm Blanket and Trust Your Gut in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 10Nikki LopezPhiladelphia, PA (no Future Teens)
May 11Deep CutsMedford, MA (no Future Teens)
May 13Brooklyn MadeBrooklyn, NY
May 14Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
May 15Sneaky Dee’sToronto, ON
May 16-18Pouzza FestMontreal, QC (no Mint Green)