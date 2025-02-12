Worriers has announced tour dates for this May. Future Teens and Mint Green will be joining them on all dates, unless otherwise noted. The tour will take place around the US with a stop in Toronto before culminating with performances by Worriers and Future Teens at Pouzza Fest in Montreal. Worriers released their albums Warm Blanket and Trust Your Gut in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 10
|Nikki Lopez
|Philadelphia, PA (no Future Teens)
|May 11
|Deep Cuts
|Medford, MA (no Future Teens)
|May 13
|Brooklyn Made
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 14
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|May 15
|Sneaky Dee’s
|Toronto, ON
|May 16-18
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC (no Mint Green)