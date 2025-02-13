Real Sickies announce new album, share “Triage”

Edmonton-based Real Sickies have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Under a Plastic Bag and will be out on March 14 via Stomp Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Triage”. Real Sickies released their EP Danny, It’s Not Your Birthday in 2022 and released their album Love Is For Lovers in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.