Bratmobile have announced tour dates this summer. They will be playing in Los Angeles in July and playing in Portland and Vancouver in August. According to the poster the band posted on Instagram, two shows on this run have yet to be announced. Tickets for these three shows go on sale on February 14. Bratmobile reissued their albums Ladies, Women and Girls and Girls Get Busy last year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 18
|The Belasco
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Death Valley Girls
|Aug 21
|Hollywood Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|support TBA
|Aug 22
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|support TBA