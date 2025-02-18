Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes, made up of Paris Campbell Grace, Jacopo Fokas, and Orestis Lagadinos, have released a video for their new song “Your God (God’s Dick)”. The video features footage from their recent tour of Europe and the UK which was shot and put together by Nessiahuu. The song was released as a standalone single earlier this month.

Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals (Mikey Erg, Matt Patton, Paris Campbell Grace) will be touring the US starting in April. Laura Jane Grace will be touring North America supporting Murder By Death on their farewell tour this summer. Check out the video below.