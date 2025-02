Videos 22 minutes ago by Em Moore

Monk have released a lyric video for their song “Chains”. The video was directed by Dylan Gould who also produced the video along with lead vocalist Frank Bach. The song is off their upcoming EP Dark Side of The Mind which will be out April 25 via Dine Alone Records and Tarantula Tapes. We recently spoke with Frank and Scott about the new EP on the Punknews Podcast and you can listen to that episode right here. Monk released their EP Rock in 2023. Check out the video below.