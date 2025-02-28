Heaven's Club break down each track on their new EP 'Free World'!

We caught up with Heaven’s Club to hear the stories behind each of these tracks. Listen to Free World and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

Today we are thrilled to bring you a track-by-track breakdown for the new EP by Heavens Club ! The EP is called Free World and follows their 2021 EP All That Was . It features three tracks that finds Shiv Mehra ( Deafheaven ) and Chris Natividad ( Marbled Eye ) continuing to expand their sound. Free World is available now via Born Losers Records and you can grab your copy right here .

Free World Track-by-Track Breakdown

Destroyer

The opening track erupts with a post-punk intensity, fused with krautrock rhythms and a dose of psychedelia. Hypnotic motorik beats, angular bass lines, and swirling guitars create a tense, disorienting atmosphere, laying the groundwork for the album's themes of societal collapse. The chorus introduces an urgent, yet dissonant texture reminiscent of Stereolab's spacey, hypnotic sound with swirling vocal loops, while the outro takes listeners on an emotional journey, leading them out of the sonic landscape with an introspective clairvoyance. The song's relentless energy and precision leave a lasting impression, setting the tone for the album's exploration of collapse and unrest.

d(us)t

An instrumental track that swirls with expansive synth textures, *d (us)t* pulls you deeper into its contemplative atmosphere. The song rises midway, elevating the mood with soaring synths that gradually build toward a massive guitar crescendo. This sudden explosion of sound crashes the track into a soft, introspective outro, leaving a lingering sense of reflection. With a Spacemen 3-inspired bass line and propulsive drumming from Dan Tracy(Deafheaven), the track explores disillusionment and longing, using sound itself to convey an emotional depth.

Free World

The title track blends ethereal shoegaze with Beatles-esque melodies, offering a bittersweet reflection on freedom and inequality. Its guitar lines are reminiscent of Blur's jangly, infectious style, while the vocals carry a more introspective weight, invoking the hopeful, protest-driven lyricism of John Lennon. The shimmering guitars and melancholic vocals capture the illusion of freedom in a world rife with systemic injustice, with the refrain, "Free world is not so free to me, peace is not enough," perfectly encapsulating the track's deep yearning for change. It's a poignant critique of the disconnect between individual liberty and collective equality, all wrapped in a sound that balances both the dreamlike and the urgent.