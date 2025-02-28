Pouzza Fest has added more bands and artists to this year’s festival. Subhumans, THICK, Raygun Cowboys, Teenage Halloween, Guilhem and The Bamboo Bones, Spite House, Maura Weaver], Dikembe, Combat, Brutal Youth, Micah Shnabel, Doghouse Rose, Future Teens, The Raging Nathans, Slaughterhouse, Pomegranate, The Filthy Radicals, Bad Boy, Call Me Rita, Chinese Medicine, Shiv and The Carvers, Rope Skills, Pro Wrestling The Band, Guhn Twei, Barbe A Papa, Seed Toss, Jerkoff Diary, Fucked Up, Drug Church, The Slackers, NOBRO, Wine Lips, The OBGMs, Elway, Fomo, Debt Neglector, Small Leap, and Wifey are among the bands announced.
These bands and artists join the previously announced lineup which includes Frank Turner, Toys That Kill, Thunder Queens, Dim Wizard, Worriers, Apes of the State, Chris Farren, Teens In Toruble, Beton Arme, Samiam, The Holy Mess, and Oceanator. Pouzza Fest will take place May 16-18 in Downtown Montreal. See the full lineup below.