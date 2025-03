7 hours ago by Em Moore

Magnolia Park have released a video for their new song “WORSHIP” which features guest spots by PLVTINUM and Vana. The video features illustrations by Idil Dustin and was animated by 351 Studio. The song is off their upcoming album VAMP which will be out on April 11 via Epitaph Records. Magnolia Park released their album Halloween Mixtape II in 2023. Check out the video below.