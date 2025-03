13 hours ago by Em Moore

Gender Chores have released a new song. It is called “Roy” and is available digitally now. 50% of the proceeds from the song will be donated to NICRAS, a Belfast-based refugee-led organization that supports refugees and asylum seekers.

“Roy” is the second track the band has released so far this year with “January Blues” being released in January. Both tracks are on their upcoming EP. Gender Chores released Play the Greatest Hits in 2022. Check out the song below.