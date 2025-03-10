Xiao to release debut album, share “Control”

by Em Moore
Swedish hardcore band Xiao have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Control and will be out on May 2 via Twelve Gauge Records. The album features 14 tracks including “Legends” and “End of Times” which originally appeared on their 2024 PROMO tape. The band has also released the audio for the title track which features guest vocals from Sara G of Entry and Lockslip. Xiao released their EP BURN in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Control Tracklist
No Fiction
Servants
Bluntest of Blades
Woke Up Screaming
Control
Don’t Tell Them
Wrong
Legends
Karoshi
Who Pays the Real Price
End of Times
Sweden’s Hardcore Band
In The Weeds
Twice the Rage