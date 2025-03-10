Xiao to release debut album, share “Control”

Swedish hardcore band Xiao have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Control and will be out on May 2 via Twelve Gauge Records. The album features 14 tracks including “Legends” and “End of Times” which originally appeared on their 2024 PROMO tape. The band has also released the audio for the title track which features guest vocals from Sara G of Entry and Lockslip. Xiao released their EP BURN in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.