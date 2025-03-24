Philly-based hardcore festival This Is Hardcore has announced its lineup for this year. Merauder, End It, Shattered Realms, On Broken Wings, Death Before Dishonor, Raw Brigade, Desperate Measures, Bayway, COA, Combust, Age of Ruin, Deal With God, False Salvation, Fire in the Blood, Last Ride, Limb From Limb, Minefield, Naysayer, Risk, Street Power, Soulless, and Suicide Eyes will be playing the festival. This Is Hardcore will take place on August 8-9 at Underground Arts in Philadelphia.
