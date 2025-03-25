Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes to release album, share “Mine Me Mine”

Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes, the band made up of made up of Paris Campbell Grace, Jacopo Fokas, and Orestis Lagadinos, have annoucned that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Adventure Club and will be out on July 18 via Polyvinyl Records. The album includes their recently released single “Your God (God’s Dick)”. The band has also released a new song called “Mine Me Mine”, the visualizer for which features artwork by Bassment Rats and animation by @motion.covers.

Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals (Mikey Erg, Matt Patton, Paris Campbell Grace) will be touring the US starting in April. Laura Jane Grace will be touring North America supporting Murder By Death on their farewell tour this summer. Check out the song and tracklist below.