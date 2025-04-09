Nashville-based music festival Jorts Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Laura Jane Grace and The Mississippi Medicals, Bass Drum of Death, Illuminati Hotties, Nordista Freeze, Gully Boys, MC Lars, Slow Shiv, Thoughts on Bowling, The Weekend Run Club, Fat Heaven, Pinksqueeze, Crocodyle, The Low Blow, Dad Hats, Topiary Creatures, Boy Clothes, Ghost Town Remedy, Sweet Bike, Hussy Fit, Diet Lite, Together Breakfast, Dead Billionaires, Deady, Casual Sects, Merit, Lillicat, You Vandal, Dumpster Pussy, Blackpool Mecca, Keep The Eleven, Poplar Creek, Nowhere Fast, Pink and Black Records, Through The Motions, Dreadmill, OK Koala, Felix Tandem, The Smithtons, and Hayloft will be playing. Jorts Fest will take place at the Eastside Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on June 6-7.
