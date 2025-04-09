by Em Moore
Ukrainian punks Death Pill have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Sologamy and will be out on June 20 via New Heavy Sounds. The band has also released their first single called “Craterface”. Death Pill released their self-titled album, Death Pill , as well as their split with Shooting Daggers in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Sologamy Tracklist
Listen to Me Sister
Haters Gonna Hate
Ugly Me
Craterface
Don’t Say It So
Phone Call
Hey, Man
Monsters (In My Brain)
Outro
Pro Yarika