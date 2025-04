7 hours ago by Em Moore

Frankie and the Witch Fingers have released a lyric video for their new song “Total Reset”. The video was animated by Nespy 5Euro. The song is off their upcoming album Trash Classic which will be out on June 6 via The Reverberation Appreciation Society and Greenway Records. Frankie and the Witch Fingers released their live album Live at LEVITATION in 2024 and released their album Data Doom in 2023. Check out the video below.