HR says Enoch Thompson of Scream stole money

H.R. of Bad Brains says that Enoch Thompson of Scream stole some of his money. In a social media post created by his spokes person, HR says that on Monday night, Thompson stole HR's money and took a friends car. When, Thompson did return, according to Hr, Thompson admitted to taking the money but said he spent it all. We reached out to Thompson but did not receive a reply, so far.

Statement posted on HR's social media

HR asked me to tell you all something that happened this weekend in case it will prevent the same thing from happening to you.

We invited Enoch Thompson, who is a very old friend of HR and is the bass player for the band Scream, to fill in on bass for three shows. Recently, he helped HR recuperate from an illness and there was no question that we trusted him to go on this trip. Everything went great until it didn’t.

Sometime in the middle of the night or early in the morning yesterday he took our friend Mary’s car, stole all of HR’s money, and disappeared for about 12 hours, leaving them stranded all day. They were supposed to travel home but the car was gone, money & ID was gone, equipment was gone, and he wasn’t answering his phone. When he finally showed up and HR asked for his money back, the response was “sorry, I spent it all.”

Life is not easy and we have compassion for Enoch. At the same time, he has broken our trust to the point where HR feels the need to warn others in the community.

**PLEASE do not take this as an opportunity to harass or disparage him. We believe in lifting people up.** If you are Enoch’s friend, please encourage him to commit to getting long-term help and move to a more appropriate living situation.