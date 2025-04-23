Damned, Green Day, Blink, Bad Religion, Weezer, “Sex Pistols,” Weird Al, Dkm, Pogues play Riot Fest

Riot fest has announced its 2025 installment. It's September 19-21 at Douglass park in Chi-town. Blink-182, Weezer, and Green Day headline. Other punk and punkish bands playing including Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols, Idles, Alkaline Trio, Knocked Loose, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, Dance Hall Crashers, Bouncing Souls, The Damned, Screeching Weasel, The Linda Lindas, Buzzcocks, Stiff Little Fingers, Superchunk, Militarie Gun, Shudder to Think, Helmet, Touché Amoré, Pegboy, Marky Ramone, The Ataris, The didgits, Agnostic Front, Lambrini Girls, Smoking Popes, H20, Samiam, The Tossers, Zero Boys, Shoen knife, Agent Orange, and a bunch more.
Weird Al Yankovic, Jack white, Hanson, Sparks, Beach Boys, Mac Sabbath, and a bucnh of other rock and pop bands play too.