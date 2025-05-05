The Ataris announce new 7-inch that has human ashes inside

The Ataris have announced a new 7-inch. It has the human ashes of William Charles Row, father of the band's singer, in the wax. The bands stated: "The Ataris' 'Car Song' 7-inch is dedicated to the memory of William Charles Roe, father of lead vocalist/guitarist Kristopher Roe and the self-proclaimed biggest fan of The Ataris who has ever lived. Double Helix Records is releasing one super-limited, hyper-custom William Charles Roe Memorial Ashes Variant pressing that will include William Charles Roe's actual ashes pressed into every copy of the record, so his memory and spirit may live on eternally as a part of The Ataris' music. The William Charles Roe Memorial Ashes Variant, which will be safely, proudly, and expertly pressed by the vinyl artisans at Hellbender Vinyl, in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, will only be available directly from The Ataris and Double Helix Records. 100% of the profits from the sale of the William Charles Roe Memorial Ashes Variant will be donated to the selected US-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization to help those who are struggling with or affected by alcoholism and addiction. " You can see more info below.