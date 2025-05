Elway have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Nobody’s Going To Heaven and will be out this fall via Red Scare. The band has also released two new songs “Laugh Track” (which comes with a lyric video) and “Better Whenever (At Ten)”. Elway will be touring to Pouzza with Sam Russo starting later this week and released their album The Best of All Possible Worlds in 2022. Check out the video and song below.