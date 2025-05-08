Sodom releases video for “Witchunter”

Sodom have released a video for their new song "witchunter." That's off The Arsonist, out June 27 via steamhammer. In a press release, the band's Tom Angelripper stated that the release has no "Studio tricks" or digital overdubs. He added: "No plastic! The difference in sound compared to today's standard drum productions is amazing and has had a positive effect on all the instruments. Naturally, time and effort as well as costs were also higher, but we're happy to fork out for a superior result." You can see the video below.