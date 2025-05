Videos 14 hours ago by Em Moore

Kaonashi have released a video for their new song “Red Sink, Yellow Teeth”. The video was filmed by Slice House Media and features tour footage by Chris ‘Ging’ Wilson. The song is off their upcoming album I Want To Go Home which will be out on June 6 via Equal Vision Records. Kaonashi released their two EPs A Second Chance At Forever: The Brilliant Lies From Casey Diamond and The 3 Faces of Beauty: A Violence Misinterpretation of Morgan Montgomery. Check out the video below.