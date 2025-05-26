Coach Party to release new album, share “Girls!” video

by Em Moore
Coach Party have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Caramel and will be out on September 26 via Chess Club Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Girls!” which was directed by Joshua Halling. Coach Party released their album Killjoy in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Caramel Tracklist
1. Do It For Love
2. Girls!
3. Georgina
4. Control
5. I Really Like You
6. Disco Dream
7. Fake It
8. Medicate Yourself
9. Do Yourself A Favour
10. Still Hurts