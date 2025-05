Videos 20 hours ago by Em Moore

Sarah Register, who currently performs with Kim Gordon and co-founded Talk Normal, has released a video for her song “Does It Hurt”. The dancing and choreography were done by Sarah Register and Amy Rose Khoshbin. The video was edited by Gates Bradley and features additional footage and editing by Azul Nino. The song was released along with “Right” in April and is Sarah Register’s debut solo work. Check out the video below.